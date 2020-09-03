Hafeez says fans were missed

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Hafeez thanked cricket fans around the world, especially in Pakistan, for supporting the national team on its England tour and said their presence at the venues was greatly missed.

“England is one of my favourite places to play cricket. I always enjoy playing at these grounds where we find huge following. We really missed the fans,” Hafeez said in a video interview. “I know our fans back home must be happy now that we have won a match. We were so close in the other games as well. I am thankful to all the supporters of the Pakistan team.”

The right-handed batsman, who was seen in top form in the T20 series, also thanked the coaching staff for working hard on players. “All coaches headed by Misbahul Haq worked really hard on each player. Without their help we would not have stayed focused on each game. Whatever was required to help us train hard was provided. I had never seen such an atmosphere in the past. It was really pleasing,” he said.

Hafeez praised young Haider Ali for showing his class on Tuesday night. “He has a bright future. I am really happy with the way he expressed himself right at the outset of his international career. It is a sign of a talented cricketer,” Hafeez said.