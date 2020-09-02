150kg explosives seized, two arrested in Malakand

BATKHELA: The Malakand Levies seized a huge quantity of explosive material and arrested two accused on Dargai-Dir road here on Tuesday.

Producing the accused before the media at the Batkhela Levies Post, Deputy Commissioner Rehan Khattak said that Assistant Commissioner Sohail Ahmad Khan and Post Commander Umar Wahid Khan barricaded the Dargai-Dir road after receiving information about the smuggling of explosive material. During checking, he said the officials recovered 150 kilogram explosives and 700 metre prima cord from the secret cavities of a van. The DC said the accused had stuffed the explosives and prima cord in six sacks to dodge the law enforcers. Two accused identified as Ihsanullah and Aminullah, residents of Dargai were arrested. One of the accused was stated to be disabled. The DC appreciated the performance of the Malakand Levies and said that over 47 drug peddlers had been arrested and sent to prison recently.