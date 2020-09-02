ICT admin issues flood advisory to combat emergency situation

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration issued an advisory to all the relevant departments to avoid any eventuality during expected flood.

“Heavy rains are expected in the upcoming days and all the hospitals in the federal capital are requested to keep at high alert, to avoid any untoward situation if caused,” said a notification issued by district magistrate, Hamza Shafqaat.

The city managers established flood control centers at three union councils, Tarlai, Bharakau and Sihala. Secretaries union councils concerned along with Halka Patwari and Civil Defence staff shall remain available round the clock to combat any emergency.

Areas including Ghauri Town phase-5, Soan garden, few houses with basements in sectors I-8 and I-9, Ghumrah Kass, low lying areas of Korang and Katchi Abadi in sectoral areas were also issued red alert. Some 11 schools were designated as relief camps during the possible flood.