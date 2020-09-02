ANP wants rain-affected areas declared calamity-hit

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has asked the government to declare Swat and other rain-affected districts in northern parts as calamity-hit and announced special compensation packages.

ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan said that rain had caused severe damage in northern districts, especially in the home district of the chief minister. He said that the flash floods had destroyed business centres in Madyan in Swat and swept away roads and bridges. The floods also destroyed homes and orchards, he said, adding that several areas were cut off from the rest of the country as the rain disrupted the communication system.

Aimal Wali Khan said that the government had announced Rs500,000 for the dead but had not announced any package for the material losses. The indifferent attitude of the chief minister and some provincial and federal ministers towards the miseries of the people of the district was regrettable, he added. The ANP leader asked the government to announce package for the destroyed houses and business centres. He said that the government should start the five million homes project by reconstructing the destroyed homes.