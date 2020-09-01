Ties with allies to be cemented: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the Chief Minister's office.

On this occasion, Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present. Pervaiz Elahi apprised the chief minister of construction of new building of the Punjab Assembly.

During the meeting, views were exchanged regarding funds release for construction of assembly building and strategy was evolved to remove obstacles to the assembly building construction work. They reached an agreement about provision of possible resources for ensuring early construction of the building. Consultation was also held about PA session convened on 2 September.

Pervaiz Elahi said that work would be done in three shifts so that the session in November could be held in the new building. The chief minister said that no obstruction to public service would be allowed. Working relationship with PML-Q would be strengthened, he said adding the ally party would be taken along on every occasion.

The chief minister said that the government would respond to the elements resorting to criticism for sake of criticism through performance. He said that effective policies had helped in checking the corona spread during Muharrum events as foolproof security arrangements were made for protection of life and property of the people. He said that the opposition had resorted to political point scoring on every sensitive occasion, including corona. Today opposition parties are victims of depression, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that Pervaiz Elahi had conducted proceedings of the Provincial Assembly very appreciably during the two years. Conspirators will remain in the back and our alliance will continue marching onward and will continue working together for providing relief to the people of the province, the chief minister concluded.

performance: The Punjab government will present its two years performance before the people on Wednesday (tomorrow). Usman Buzdar will be the chief guest of the ceremony who will also address with regard to Punjab government’s performance.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht will present a review of department performance and the ceremony will be attended by ministers, secretaries and others. The CM has stated that every possible step was taken for bringing improvements in the province and the Punjab government was working day and night to solve the people’s problems.

security: Usman Buzdar continuously monitored the security arrangements on Youm-e-Ashur. He remained in contact with the government machinery and issued necessary instructions. attack: Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned firing at security forces in South Waziristan and expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of three jawans.

notice: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of a minor girl in Gujranwala and ordered the authorities concerned to arrest the criminal involved in this crime. He also sought a report from RPO Gujranwala and asserted that such a perpetrator did not deserve any mercy.