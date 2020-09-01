All population of Karak to get natural gas facility

PESHAWAR: A meeting on Monday agreed to provide gas to all the population of gas-producing Karak district and directed the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited to devise a feasible work plan along with a proper timeline for that.

The decision was taken a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, said an official handout. Matters related to the supply of gas to the entire population of gas-producing districts of the province, regularisation of illegal gas connections, the security of gas pipelines and other installations and electricity-related issues in the provincial capital and its vicinities came under discussion. Federal Minister Energy and Power Umar Ayub, Special Assistant to PM Nadeem Babar, Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Ishtiaq Urmar, Advisor to CM on Energy Himayatullah Khan, Member of National Assembly from Karak Shahid Khattak and elected MNAs and MPAs of Peshawar, chief secretary, inspector general of police, federal secretary petroleum, federal secretary energy & power and high-ups of Pesco, Pepco and SNGPL were present at the meeting. The SNGPL authorities were directed to fulfil all the commitments made to the local population of Karak district.

It was decided in the meeting to identify all illegal gas connections of local industries and to devise a workable strategy in collaboration with local administration and elected representatives to regularise all the illegal connections and to implement the strategy within the minimum possible time period.

The officials concerned were directed to take all necessary steps to operationalise two dedicated police stations already notified for the security of gas pipelines and other installations in Karak by deputing the required security personnel. It was also decided that if required, additional personnel of Frontier Constabulary would be deputed for the purpose. The meeting was briefed about the progress made on the gas supply network in Karak and Hangu and it was stated that work was in progress on a project worth Rs9039 million. Regarding the electricity issues of Peshawar including load-shedding, low voltage, overloaded feeders, over billings, line losses, etc, it was agreed to make a huge investment to upgrade the transmission system to cater to the increasing the need of the city, and efforts would be made to invest up to Rs20 billion rupees this year to resolve all the electricity-related issues on a sustainable basis.