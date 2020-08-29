Seven-day global management training programme for immunisations ends

FAISALABAD: The World Health Organisation (WHO) in collaboration with the Punjab Health Department has arranged seven days global management training program for immunizations (EPI).

The concluding session was held at a local hotel. Divisional officers of WHO including CEOs Health, DHOs from Faisalabad, Attock, Jhelum, Multan and Kasur districts participated.

The closing session was also attended by Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while Provincial EPI Coordinator Dr Farhad Rasheed, Director Health Services Dr Amanullah Qazi were also present. Addressing the closing ceremony, the commissioner said 100 per cent targets should be achieved by implementing the guidelines given by the experts in the training program and in this regard the awareness of the parents should be continued.

He thanked the WHO for its support. Dr. Imran Qureshi, Technical Officer, WHO, informed about the use of audio-visual equipment as well as book reading and group work keeping in view the international norms. A pre-and post-test of Hermanuel was also conducted.