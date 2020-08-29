Nawaz healthy now, must get back to face cases: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said PML-N Rahber Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was morally and legally bound to come back and face the cases against him.

Talking to the media persons here, he said Nawaz Sharif’s health had improved, as he was doing politics while sitting in the United Kingdom, where he had gone for medical treatment.

“He was allowed to leave the country on compassionate grounds and on recommendations of medical experts,” Qureshi said.

He said PML-N leaders were not sharing medical reports of Nawaz Sharif though his brother Shahbaz Sharif was guarantor in that connection.

To a question, he said heavy rains had damaged routine life in Karachi and created trouble for the people.

He said the drainage system in Karachi had deteriorated and the federal and Sindh governments should sit together to make the future plan for betterment of the city.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed all the federal departments, including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), to take all possible steps for mitigating the problems faced by Karachiites.

To another question about the release of water from India and flood situation, Qureshi said India had never left any opportunity to put Pakistan in trouble.

To a question about the coronavirus pandemic, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the virus cases were gradually decreasing and the pandemic was nearing its end with the blessings of Allah.

He, however, urged the masses to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to avert the resurgence of COVID-19.

Qureshi said Muharram was being observed with religious fervor and majalis and mourning processions were being held.

“The whole world acknowledges the Shahadat of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AH) and their role in survival of Islam,” he said.

He said like other parts of the country, peace in Multan was exemplary and urged citizens to cooperate with the district administration and police so that Youm-e-Ashur could pass peacefully. About the All Parties Conference, he said that it was right of the opposition to hold it.

Later, Qureshi visited Imambargah Hussainabad where the administration briefed him about different initiatives.