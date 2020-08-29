Gang of bike lifters busted

Islamabad: Kohsar Police have busted two members of a bike lifter gang and recovered 12 stolen motorbikes from their possession, the police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements and bike lifting gangs. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (City -Zone) Omer Khan constituted a special team under Supervision of ASP Aqeela Naqvi including SHO Shabbir Ahmed Tanoli, ASI Muhammad Azeem along with other officials who successfully nabbed 02 members of a well organised bike lifter gang.

They were identified as Hanook Masih and Aamir Farncis, residents of sector F-6/2 Islamabad, while Police also recovered 12 stolen motorbikes from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of motorbike lifting in various areas of twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation was underway from them.