Sat Aug 29, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2020

Shifa performs first-ever aortic valve replacement procedure

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2020

Islamabad

The cardiology team at Shifa International Hospital has performed the first-ever TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement) procedure in the region to replace degenerated surgical aortic valve of an elderly patient.

The procedure was performed by Consultant Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Asaad A. Khan, who has experience of performing 500 TAVI procedures in the United States.

Earlier, the same team also performed the first-ever TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation) procedure in the region in January 2020 on a patient suffering from a critical heart condition.

TAVI/TAVR has emerged as a breakthrough in the field of interventional cardiology and is now recognized as an alternative for selected high-risk patients for valve replacement without open-heart surgery.

