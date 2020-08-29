close
Sat Aug 29, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2020

Blood camp

Lahore

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi visited the GCU blood donation camp on Friday and donated a pint of blood for cancer patients. The camp was organised by the university’s Blood Donor Society (GCU-BDS) in collaboration with the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Lahore. GCU BDS Incharge Dr Babar Naseem Aasi said that the donation by the VC would also inspire the students and faculty members to donate blood for saving lives of the people suffering from different diseases.

