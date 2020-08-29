close
Sat Aug 29, 2020
Qul

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Qul for late Col (retired) Attaullah Jan will be offered today (Saturday) at his native town, Katlang. He was the father of Babar bin Atta, a former focal person of the prime minister on polio. Col Attaullah Jan had passed away on Thursday after a protracted illness. He was suffering from Parkinson for the past few years and was recently admitted to the Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar.

