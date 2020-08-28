Karachi and rains

Rains in Karachi always result in battle between political parties. At present, everyone is focused on the mess that the recent rains have created in Karachi and no one is talking about other affected areas and cities. While it is good to ask the relevant authorities to take proper steps to help people in need, people also have to understand that rainwater cannot be cleaned when it is still raining. It is true that heavy rains demand public relief campaigns and it is also a fact that the provincial government did make an effort to mitigate the suffering of people.

The condition of other major cities post heavy rains is no different. But, for some reason, only the Sindh government is criticised heavily. While governments should be criticised for their shortcomings, targeting a single city and a particular government is unjust.

Engr m Khoso

Jamshoro

*****

Almost every person in Karachi is asking the same questions: Where are our representatives? Don’t they see the situation of the city? People responsible for the affairs of Karachi are completely silent. No one come to help the people who were affected by the massive rains in the city.

Is this the change that we were promised? The entire city is flooded. Everywhere you look, you see rainwater mixed with garbage. Broken roads, water shortage and continuous loadshedding have created even more difficulties for people. Is this how a megacity should be?

Sauleha Musharraf

Karachi

*****

Rains are supposed to be a blessing. But in our country, rains turn into a nuisance and create many problems. Almost every part of the country is affected by the recent rain spell. The country has the worst drainage system because of which streets remain flooded for hours. Flooded streets create trouble for commuters. It is painful to see the damage caused by the rain. Parked vehicles are heavily damaged because of standing water. The question is: who is going to pay for these damages? In Karachi, rainwater entered into residential homes and wreaked havoc.

People’s furniture and other valuable items were destroyed. People have to deal with this chaos in absence of electricity because as soon as it rains, electricity goes away. Removing rainwater from houses and streets have become a big challenge for the government. We’re seeing some really sad images of the destruction caused by the rain in the country’s big cities. All political leaders should work together to provide relief to people.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana

*****

The recent rains in Pakistan have resulted in flooded streets; destroyed crops; and paralysed life. Heavy rains have also increased loadshedding across the country due to which students are in a lot of stress as they cannot attend their online classes. Rains create so many problems. There’s no drainage system in the city because of which standing water is not cleared for days. We request the authorities to look into the situation.

Afroz MJ

Turbat