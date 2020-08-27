One dies from COVID-19 in Punjab

LAHORE: The death of one COVID-19 patient raised death toll to 2,193 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 96,466 with the addition of 75 new infections in the province, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Wednesday. Out of a total of 96,466 infections in the province, 93,686 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission while the remaining 2,780 COVID19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. The spokesperson for the Corona Monitoring Room at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said 9,908 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 906,336 in the province. After 2,193 fatalities and recovery of 92,301 patients, as many as 1,972 active cases are still present, who are either isolated at homes or are under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.