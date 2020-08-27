Ahmed Faraz remembered

Islamabad : Ahmed Faraz used his poetic expression to raise voice for the oppressed Kashmiris, helpless Palestinians, and the people of Africa. He inspired people to stand firm in the face of injustice and oppression; he never backed out of his ideals. A staunch proponent of humanity and love, he lived a purposeful life and played a constructive role in society.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz shared this viewpoint in connection with the 12th death anniversary of Ahmed Faraz, who was the first head of the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) and an internationally acclaimed poet. Shibli laid a wreath on Faiz’s grave and offered ‘fateha’ alongside officers and staff members of PAL led by its Chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk.

Dr. Khushk termed Faraz as a trendsetter poet. “The distinguishing feature of Faraz’s poetry was that he was equally popular among poets and the public. He nurtured the creative generation for decades with his poetry,” he stated.

Later, a short prayer session for Faraz was held in the conference hall of PAL, where Shibli Faraz and Saadi Faraz were the chief guests. The meeting was attended by writers and friends and addressed by Dr. Khushk, Hafeez Khan, Abdullah Jan Abid, Hameed Shahid, Ayesha Masood, and Mahmood Al Hassan. Hassan Abbas Raza paid poetic homage to Ahmad Faraz while Mehboob Zafar moderated the session.

Expressing his views at the session, Shibli Faraz said, a society that does not value its celebrities remains deprived of tall personalities. “In our society, no poet or writer gets the place he deserves. Ahmed Faraz was fortunate to have received acceptance, respect, and love from all sections of the society,” he said.