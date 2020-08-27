Release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman demanded

PESHAWAR: The media workers on Wednesday continued their protest against the arrest of Jang Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his immediate release. The protesters gathered at the Khyber Super Market outside the Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV offices. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans, which condemned the detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman since March 12. Daily Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Sabz Ali Shah, Ihtesham Toru, Gohar Ali, Imdad Ali Qazalbash and others spoke on the occasion. They said the Jang Group chief had been detained for the last 168 days on dubious charges in a property deal. They alleged that the government was pressurising the independent media and the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was in fact a move to tame the free press. The protesters said that the government was taking anti-media policies, which was not good for the journalism. The speakers said the anti-graft body was not going after those influential people who were from the ruling party and were involved in corrupt practices. They demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.