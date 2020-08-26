close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2020

Ghuman posted Lahore commissioner

LAHORE: The Punjab government has transferred Secretary Higher Education Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman and posted him as Lahore commissioner against a vacant post while Naeem Ghaus, Special Secretary Higher Education, has been given additional charge of the office of Secretary Higher Education till further orders, according to a notification Tuesday issued by the Services and General Administration Department.

