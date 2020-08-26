Ghuman posted Lahore commissioner

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab government has transferred Secretary Higher Education Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman and posted him as Lahore commissioner against a vacant post while Naeem Ghaus, Special Secretary Higher Education, has been given additional charge of the office of Secretary Higher Education till further orders, according to a notification Tuesday issued by the Services and General Administration Department.