Govt given time for reply in O&A level student’s plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted time to federal government to file its reply to a petition seeking establishment of a regulatory body to address the grievances of O & A level students.

The petitioner, Maryum Awais, a student of O level, pleaded through her counsel that recently the students of O & A level faced immense difficulties regarding low grading in their exams result because there was no forum in the country to look into their issues.

She pointed out that Cambridge international exams (CIE) is a UK based educational board which treated the students as per its own rules & regulations.

She said the Constitution of Pakistan protected the fundamental rights of every citizen and there must be a local forum for students to hear and address their grievances.

She requested to the court to direct the federal government to set up an independent body to resolve the issues of O & A level students.

Justice Shahid Waheed accepted federal government’s request and allowed it time to file reply by September 3.