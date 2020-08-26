close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
Web Desk
August 26, 2020

Orange Train to be launched in October

National

Web Desk
August 26, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government on Tuesday decided to publicly launch Orange Train project in Lahore in the last week of October this year, a private news channel reported citing sources of the provincial government.

The provincial cabinet will give a final nod for the transportation fare of the metro service. Technical works on the 25-kilometer long route of the project have been completed.

