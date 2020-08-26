Orange Train to be launched in October

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government on Tuesday decided to publicly launch Orange Train project in Lahore in the last week of October this year, a private news channel reported citing sources of the provincial government.
The provincial cabinet will give a final nod for the transportation fare of the metro service. Technical works on the 25-kilometer long route of the project have been completed.