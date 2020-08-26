PMDC approves MBBS, BDS admission policy

LAHORE : Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has approved MBBS and BDS admission policy for the session 2020-21.

PMDC Council, in its meeting held on 20 August, has allowed all admitting universities to conduct MDCAT or entrance test for the session 2020-21 from 19 September to 25 October, 2020 across the country, including AJK while adhering to COVID-19 related SOPs.

Approximately, 250,000 students will appear in the entrance test through which around 18,000 students would be enrolled in the medical and dental colleges.

As per PMDC statement, the weightage for the admissions will be calculated under a formula of 50 percent for entrance test, 40 percent for HSSC/FSc and 10 percent for SSC. It has been decided that minimum 65 percent score in FSc (pre-medical) or equivalent will be required to become eligible for the entrance test and only those students would be eligible for admission who obtain at least 33 percent score in the entrance test.

Talking to PMDC Registrar Brig (r) Dr Hafizuddin Ahmed Siddiqui said the Council had revised the admission policy to facilitate the students and their parents keeping in line with merit. He said that total number of multiple choice questions for medical and dental colleges admission test in all provinces and federal area would be 200 with four options. He added that breakup of these 200 MCQs shall be Biology 80, Chemistry 60, Physics 40 and English 20. He said that the duration to attempt the whole paper shall be two hours and 30 minutes. He added that Council had directed all admitting universities to complete all admissions well in time. Regulations related to admission policy have been uploaded on PMDC website.

Re-checking: Punjab University Examinations Department has notified that one-time extension till September 19, 2020 has been approved for re-checking of papers to those whose results were declared during pandemic period (March 2020 to July 2020).