‘Gynaecologist’ has nothing to do with Nawaz illness: Fawad

LAHORE: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said when an investigation into Nawaz Sharif’s health and diagnosis reports will be held, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid will also be part of it. Speaking in Geo News programme, Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Sath on Monday, he said Dr Yasmin is a gynaecologist and Nawaz Sharif’s illness and its treatment has nothing to do with her expertise. He said it seemed that the medical reports, on the basis of which Nawaz Sharif was allowed to go abroad, were not genuine. The minister said that being a lawyer he knew it well that fake medical reports could be prepared in the country. He said Nawaz Sharif’s body language once he boarded an airplane, and later on in London was contrary to the health condition, stated in his medical reports in the country. His medical test reports findings were different from the ones presented to the authorities in Pakistan. He said the Punjab government should investigate Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports on its own, instead of waiting for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s instructions.