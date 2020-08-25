Departmental examination next month

The departmental examination of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and District Management Service (DMS) (BS-17) officers will be held in the second week of September 2020.

The Subject Criminal Law II (I), Criminal Law III (II), Revenue Law II (I), Revenue Law III (II), Jail, Local Government, Civil Law II (I) and Treasury are included in the course, said an official handout on Monday. The relevant concerned administrative officers were directed to recommend the names and particulars of officers, who intend to appear in the said examination. The recommendations may reach Establishment Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by September 9, 2020.

It was announced by Establishment Department, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has been published as an Act of the provincial legislature after it was passed by the Provincial Assembly and subsequently assented to by the governor. It was notified by the Provincial Assembly Secretariat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.