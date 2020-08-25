People in Lower Dir village demand amenities

TIMERGARA: Residents of Khat Kalay Ziarat Talash on Monday expressed concern over the lack of basic facilities and urged the district administration to take immediate steps to address grievances of the residents. Talking to reporters, local residents including former member village council Sardar Dawood, Shafiul Haq, Nawaz Khan, Sardaraz Khan, Bakhtawar, Sultan, and Saleem complained that the district administration had ignored the most underdeveloped areas in the development schemes. They said the residents of Khat Kalay Ziarat Talash were deprived of natural gas and water supply schemes and faced with low power voltage since long but the district administration was least bothered to resolve the issues. The elders said a water supply scheme was available in the area but most of the residents were deprived of drinking water as the scheme had no water tank and most of the locals could not get enough water.