The News Education Expo gets roaring response

LAHORE:Pakistan’s first ever virtual education exhibition “The News Education Expo’20” was held on Monday on a custom-made web platform providing opportunity to students to interact with country’s top educational institutions.

A professionally designed software facilitated students and educational institutions alike with remote interaction through various virtual means. The participating students were able to download material, get queries responded in real-time and also chat with the university representatives to seek education advice.

The expo was expectedly well-attended with hordes of students landing on the expo website to interact with the top universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) of the country with a simple click.

“The News Education Expo’20”, an annual initiative of the Jang Media Group, was held online this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide first-hand information to the prospective students about universities, academic programmes, fee structure and scholarships while keeping them safe from the virus.

The virtual participation in the conference with the slogan “Stay safe at home: Meet universities online” was totally free for students and remained live at www.thenewseducationexpo.com from 10:00am to 10:00pm. The online portal will continue to be active in days following the live day for the convenience of students who missed out on this wonderful opportunity.

Among others the participating universities at the expo were the University of Lahore, University of Management & Technology (UMT), the Superior Group, Lahore Garrison University, University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore, Punjab University, Virtual University, NISA College, University of Education, University of Home Economics, Institute of Southern Punjab, Riphah International University Faisalabad, Lahore Leads University, Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Unique Group, Information Technology University (ITU) and National College of Business Administration & Economics (NCBA&E) etc.