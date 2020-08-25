EFU LIFE wins International Environment Health, Safety Award

KARACHI: EFU Life Assurance Ltd., the leading private life insurance provider in the country, has been conferred with ‘International Environment Health and Safety Award’ in the category of ‘Responsibility for Health & Safety’ at the 6th International Environment Health and Safety Awards, organized by The Professionals Network and Ethical Business Update (EBU).

Ms. Evelyn D. Abrogena, Head of CSR Initiatives, EFU Life received the award on behalf of the Company. The award is a recognition of the Company’s contribution towards the health sector and its role towards the environment and safety.

EFU Life has been in the forefront of promoting and contributing to the safety and betterment of the environment and believes in playing a pivotal role in building a positive relationship with the society in which it operates. EFU Life has joined hands with numerous renowned non-governmental organizations for a safe and healthy Pakistan.***