Punjab CM forms ministerial body to resolve Lahore issues

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar himself stepped into the field to resolve the problems of Lahore and chaired a meeting here Sunday.

Usman Buzdar assigned tasks to the various departments for betterment of Lahore while taking important decisions during the meeting. It was decided to constitute a ministerial committee to resolve the issues on permanent basis.

The committee meeting will be held after every 15 days and departments concerned will submit their reports to the chief minister’s office. The chief minister directed the departments concerned to undertake concrete and everlasting measures for resolving parking and overcharging issues, take action against those selling charity meat and birds on different roads. He disclosed that special measures would be taken to save the citizens from stray dogs and a crackdown would be launched against drug addicts found near metro bus bridges and underpasses.

It was also decided to take steps for rooting out the increasing beggary trend and stern action would be taken against smoke-emitting vehicles in order to protect the environment as well as curb environmental pollution surrounding the city.

Usman Buzdar illustrated that ugly looking wall chalking would be done away with and painting/graffiti would be done on the walls of government offices. He intimated that legal action would be taken against non-approved housing societies in the city. He maintained that the trend of business activities in the residential areas would be discouraged. He directed that solid steps must be taken to eradicate increasing encroachments in the city.

Usman Buzdar stated that construction and repair of important roads across the city would be done on preferential basis. He asserted that development projects of Lahore must be completed on priority basis at the earliest. He outlined that streetlights would be restored all over the city. He underscored that a special plan would be chalked out for the restoration of parks, greenbelts and horticulture.

The chief minister stressed that non-functional water filtration plants after going through necessary repair work would be restored. He directed that projects should be prepared for the beautification of Jallo Butterfly Park, Istanbul Chowk and other areas. He asserted that the presence of doctors performing their duties in different dispensaries of the city must be ensured.

Usman Buzdar directed that traffic management plan should be formulated keeping in view heavy volume of traffic on the roads. He directed that steps must be undertaken to bring improvement in the law & order along with decreasing crime rate in the city. Lahore is not only heart of Punjab but also of Pakistan, he said adding that Lahore must become an exemplary city of Pakistan. He emphasised that he wanted to resolve problems of the Lahorites. The CM outlined that he would himself go out to check and monitor different affairs of the city. Every visitor coming to Lahore should clearly witness a significant and a visible change undertaken in the city, he said adding that he would not do injustice with anyone and warned that he would not tolerate any lapse or laxity in delivering official work.

The chief minister directed the officers concerned that they should serve the masses and in return obtain reward from Allah Almighty.

Chief Secretary, IGP, Secretary Social Welfare, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO, PHA DG, LWMC MD, Wasa MD, LDA DG, Child Protection Bureau DG, PSCA MD and others attended the meeting.