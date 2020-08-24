close
Mon Aug 24, 2020
August 24, 2020

10 die in Sibi accident

National

QUETTA: At least ten people died and 18 others including women and children sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger wagon and a truck on National Highway near Sibi on Sunday. According to Levies officials, a wagon carrying passengers was on its way when a speedy truck coming from the opposite direction hit it.

