Chohan lauds CM’s measures to control crime

LAHORE:Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has commended the policy measures taken by the police under the supervision of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar against criminals.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the minister said the Punjab police successfully identified 494 major drug peddling groups and took action against them. Around 336 major gambling dens were identified and action was taken against 311 of them, he said, adding action was also taken against 300 bad characters (badmashaan) threatening peace and stability in society.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan added that in a sustained operation against Qabza Mafia, Punjab police retrieved 460 properties while arresting 1,200 culprits. Sticking to the policy of seizing illegal weapons, police conducted more than 12,000 raids. More than 1,200 licences were cancelled, while more than 300 inspections of arms dealers were carried out in combing operations, he said.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that more than 560 cases were registered against people spreading fear in public through aerial firing. Police successfully completed more than seven million cases out of more than 13 million cases received in Mobile Police Khidmat Centres. He said to mitigate the cases of torture in lockups and police stations, CCTV cameras in the offices of SHOs, Front Desks and lockups have been installed. So far, 716 SHOs are being monitored through CCTV cameras. The minister said the establishment of Inspection and Discipline Branch in Police department is a major step towards self-accountability to improve internal system of the department.

Resorting to effective use of modern technology and equipment for preventing crimes, police successfully installed two E-check posts at two entry points of Lahore. These E-check posts are linked to Nadra, Excise department and Criminal Records. To promote safe tourism in the province, 47 and 100 police jawans have been trained and deployed at Murree and Kartarpur respectively. This step will go a long way in promoting tourism in Punjab according to the vision of Buzdar government, he said.