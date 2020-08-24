2,451 regular posts of lecturers advertised

LAHORE:Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has advertised 2,451 regular posts of lecturers through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

According to details, these posts are for male and female candidates across Punjab with special quota for minorities and special persons. The closing date for application is 8 September, 2020.

WHO: The World Health Organization (WHO) will collaborate to start new courses for medical professionals in Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs), Vector Born Diseases (VBDs) and Mental Health (MH).

“The WHO will also use in future IPH BSL-III Lab (Corona Lab) for influenza type diseases and all type of cooperation will be extended to the IPH for this purpose,” said Khalid Maqbool, Chairman Board of Management of IPH, in a meeting with Chief of WHO in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala here at IPH, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

Dean IPH, Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir, WHO Punjab Rep Dr Jamshed, Microbiologist IPH Dr Ubaid, Dr Saima and other officials concerned were present in the meeting. Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that WHO has declared epidemiology course as mandatory for the faculty members of IPH and WHO will provide technical assistance to organise this course. She said World Health Organization will help to establish a centre for disease control in IPH.

cleanliness operation: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has made special cleanliness arrangements in the city for Muharram.

Measures have been taken to ensure cleanliness around all Imambargahs and procession routes. LWMC conducted special mechanical sweeping and washing of Imambargahs, cleaning of procession routes and their surrounding areas. All containers of Imambargahs and procession routes were emptied in time. LWMC MD said best standard of cleanliness would be maintained during Muharram and complaints would be resolved on priority.

felicitated: The King Edward Medical College Alumni Association of the UK (KEMCA UK) congratulated Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice-Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, on his nomination for Presidential Award of Pride of Performance 2020 in Medical Education.

In a letter written to KEMU VC, KEMCA UK, Chair Dr Muhammad Tufail and KEMCA UK Secretary Dr Tabinda Dugal congratulated Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, VC KEMU, on his nomination for Pride of Performance 2020 in Medical Education, saying “You truly deserve the award because you have always been sincere with your work. Also, you have always given importance to KMEU and worked accordingly to improve all aspects of education and collaboration to improve it. All this makes you a valued multifaceted leader and it is indeed a matter of great honour to be recognised at national level.

“KEMU indeed requires people like you who will work with dedication. We once again congratulate you and wish you all the very best for your future life. “KEMCA UK looks forward to collaborate further with our alma mater to take standards of medical education to new heights,” the letter concluded.