Five youths arrested in held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The Indian police arrested five Kashmiri youths from northern district of Bandipora in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), the Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported on Sunday.

Four of the arrested youths hail from the northern Kashmir district and one from Srinagar. A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered against them at the Aragam police station.

Meanwhile, a warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) has committed suicide by shooting himself to death with his service pistol inside a camp in Jammu, the KMS reported.

Warrant Officer, Inder Pal Singh, 53, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, shot himself at Air Force Station, Kalu Chak, on the outskirts of Jammu. Singh’s colleagues rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead. This incident has raised the number of suicide deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in IIOJK to 467 since January 2007.