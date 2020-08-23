close
Sun Aug 23, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 23, 2020

PM all praise for Strategic Plan Division

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 23, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday appreciated the role and contribution of the Strategic Plans Division (SPD). The appreciation came from the prime minister, as Director General SPD Lt. Gen. Nadeem Zaki Manj called on him here. Gen Zaki briefed the prime minister on initiatives of Strategic Plans Division.

