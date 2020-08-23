close
Sun Aug 23, 2020
Rains in Karachi

Newspost

 
Karachi is a metropolitan city of the country and has the worst infrastructure. Both the provincial (PPP) and federal (PTI) governments blame each other for the mess. The recent monsoon rains have brought too much destruction to the city.

The city’s mayor who is from the MQM-P says that he has no powers. So, who really has the powers to get the work done in the city? In this war of power, people of Karachi are being deprived of basic facilities.

Ghulam Mustafa Baladi

Jamshoro

