DG CAA barred from cancelling pilot’s licence

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday restrained the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director general from finalising proceedings for cancellation of licences of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilot.

Justice Jawad Hassan passed the order while hearing a petition filed by pilot Haider Abbas against suspension of his licence. A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court the CAA director general through a notification had suspended his licence and it was hinted that the proceedings for the cancellation of licences would start if an appeal was not filed within 14 days. He submitted that the appellate authority against the impugned order was the CAA DG itself.

He submitted that the CAA rules were in violation of the fundamental right of due process of law guaranteed in the Constitution. He pleaded with the court to set aside the rules allowing the CAA DG to hear appeals against his own orders for being unconstitutional and also restrain the authority from holding proceedings against the petitioner.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, restrained the director general from finalising the proceedings and issued notices to respondents. The LHC has already restrained the CAA director general from finalising proceedings for cancellation of licences of five PIA pilots on identical grounds.