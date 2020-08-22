PA passes resolution to include Quaid’s speech in syllabi

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution demanding that the famous speech of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah to the first legislative assembly of the country should be made part of schools, colleges syllabi.

The resolution, which was presented by Khalil Tahir Sindhu of the PML-N, was unanimously passed by the House.

Earlier, during the question hour, Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari told the House that the PTI government is bringing a policy to lease out government lands on the banks of canals for tree plantation.

He said government lands on the banks of canals were full of encroachments, adding that the government intends to remove all encroachments before leasing out the lands.

To another question, the minister said the government is devising a mechanism to punish the elements involved in water theft.

He said water thieves are backed by influential quarters and have always escaped punishment due to which the growers at the tail ends have been facing water scarcity. Later, the session was prorogued indefinitely by Member, Panel of Chairmen, Mian Shafi.