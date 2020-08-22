Nursing superintendent appointed

LAHORE:Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Punjab has promoted Ms. Razia Shamim to Grade 18 and posted her as the Nursing Superintendent of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences, Lahore.

According a press release, the newly-appointed Nursing Superintendent Razia Shamim was working as an instructor at King Edward Medical University (KEMU. She received specialised education in various fields of medicine, as well as specialised training in patient improvement, care and management, as well as nursing teaching field. On taking the charge of the post, Razia Shamim vowed that open door policy, optimal care and discipline would be her top priority.