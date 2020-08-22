CM Usman Buzdar stresses Muslim unity, harmony

LAHORE:A special meeting of Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee was held under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Friday.

Addressing the participants, the chief minister said the month of Muharram-ul-Haram reminds us about the immortal sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), adding that the reverence of this month required unity among the Muslims.

"I thank the Ulema for their cooperation rendered during the campaign against COVID-19 and the role of Ittehad Bain-ul- Muslimeen Committee has been admirable for maintaining harmony in the province," he said.

The CM said that the law and order was satisfactory due to the government steps, cooperation rendered by Ulema and the positive role of the mass media. Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee was a representative forum of scholars of all schools of thought and such committees were also functional at the district, tehsil, union council and village level, he said.

The world had appreciated observance of corona-related SOPs in Ramazan and same SOPs would be observed during Muharram events, he said. He added that implementation of the practicable recommendations of the Ulema would be ensured.

A foolproof security plan had been devised for Muharram and the Punjab government would ensure complete implementation of the plan for the protection of congregations and processions, the CM said.

He said that administration and security agencies would maintain close coordination with each other and senior police and administrative officers would personally monitor all the processions.

Similarly, the law banning weapons, loudspeakers, wall-chalking and airing and publication of sectarian material would be strictly implemented. The situation required unusual steps and collective efforts were needed to foil the enemy’s conspiracies, he added.

The participants felicitated the government for completing two years and added the PTI government had completed two years with wisdom. The Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance for not recognising Israel and added the PTI government had projected the Muslims’ sentiments in a real manner.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat asserted that no one would be allowed to disrupt law and order. Auqaf Minister Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah said that religious harmony would not only be maintained but would also be promoted. The meeting was attended by leading scholars of all schools of thought, heads of the Quran Board and Muttahida Ulema Board.

Provincial Ministers Hashim Dogar, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Ansar Majeed Niazi, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, chief secretary, IG Police and ACS (Home) also attended the meeting.