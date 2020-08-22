653 wardens deputed for Muharram

Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have devised a special traffic plan for Muharram and decided to deploy 653 policemen including officers and jawans on the various routes of processions to avoid any inconvenience to the road users.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed devised special traffic plan in connection with 955 Majalis and 179 processions.

As per plan finalised following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, 653 traffic personnel including one SP, three DSPs and 20 Inspectors will perform duties to ensure smooth flow of traffic and guide the road users to alternate routes to avoid any inconvenience.

The SSP (Traffic) presided over a meeting here on Friday and briefed the participants of the meeting about the plan which included SP Ch. Khalid Rasheed, four Zonal DSPs and Inspectors.

The SSP (Traffic) Farruk Rasheed has directed all DSPs to monitor traffic related arrangements on routes of processions in their respective areas and ensure proper parking arrangements on occasion of religious gatherings.