Ex-lover never ‘held money’: Carlos

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MADRID: Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos had denied that a former mistress at the heart of a graft allegation that pushed him into exile never held money on his behalf, in a 2018 letter published on Friday in Spanish media.
The Danish-born business consultant Corinna Larsen, who was the former monarch’s lover between 2004 and 2009, has said she received a significant amount of money from Juan Carlos in 2012: 65 million euros ($77 million) according to Swiss daily La Tribune.