Fri Aug 21, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2020

Ashiana case adjourned until Sept 1

Our Correspondent
August 21, 2020

LAHORE: An accountability court Thursday adjourned the hearing of Ashiana Housing reference until 1st September after recording statement of a prosecution witness.

One advocate Muhammad Nawaz marked attendance on behalf of the PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif while other accused, including Imtiaz Haider and Bilal Kidwai also marked their presence before the court.

The NAB had filed reference against Shahbaz Sharif, former principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, Nadeem Zia, Kamran Kayani, brother of former Army Chief Ashfaque Parvez Kayani, Munir Zia, Khalid Hussain, Ali Sajid, Shahid Chaudhry, Ahad Cheema, Bilal Kidwai, Shahid Shafique, Imtiaz Haider, Israr Saeed and Arif Butt. The court had framed charges against the accused except Nadeem Zia and Kamran Kayani as both are proclaimed offenders.

