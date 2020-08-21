Toshakhana case: IHC dismisses Nawaz’s plea against declaring him absconder

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday disposed of a petition filed by former prime minister and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif against declaring him absconder in the Toshakhana case.

A division bench – comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq – took up the petition. The court dismissed the petition seeking withdrawal of non-bailable arrest warrant for Nawaz in the case when his counsel Barrister Jahangir

Khan Jadoon sought permission to withdraw it. Earlier, Nawaz Sharif had challenged his summoning by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Toshakhana reference in the IHC stating that he was not a fugitive and had gone abroad for medical treatment after obtaining bail from the court.

He had requested for nullifying the accountability court’s decision to advertise his summons in the case and continue his trial through a representative. He further maintained that the NAB was targeting the opposition to silent its voice.