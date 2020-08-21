MWM to protest against UAE-Israel deal today

The Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) will observe Friday as a day of protest against “the UAE's decision to recognise Israel and normalise relations with it," said party’s secretary-general Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari while addressing a presser on Thursday.

“Pro-Palestine Pakistanis will take out rallies and hold demonstrations under the aegis of MWM today. Palestinians and the entire Islamic and Arab world condemned the UAE for ditching Arabs and the Muslim Ummah.”

He said the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had rejected the idea of the Jewish state on Arab majority Palestine. “Pakistanis continue to reject Zionist-racist ideology because it was founded on racist political Zionism.”

Meanwhile, Jafri called for fool-proof security for Muharram processions. He urged the government to beef up security at entry and exit points by installing walk through security gates and deploying security personnel. “The Wahdat Scouts will also work in coordination with the districts’ administration.” He said the government should ensure cleanliness, uninterrupted power supply and adequate light arrangements for congregations’ venues and processions route. “The mourners will follow SOPs but nobody will be allowed to restrict them under any pretext.” MWM leaders Allama Baqar Abbas Zaidi, Ali Hussain Naqvi, Ali Answer, Sadiq Jaffari and Mubashir Hassan also spoke.