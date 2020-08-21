Convention for hockey revival

LAHORE: Olympians Forum and Hockey Family will organise a convention on August 23 in Gojra to lay out a formula for the revival of the game in the country.

Those who are expected to take part in the meet include former players Manzoor-ul-Hassan, Khalid Bashir, Naveed Alam, Major Pirzada, Sheikh Muhammad Usman, Zahid Sharif, Saleem Chichi, Naeem Akhtar (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shakeel Khan (Balochistan), Sheikh Waqas (Sindh) . The convention will be followed by protest demonstrations outside Lahore and Islamabad press clubs.