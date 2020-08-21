Russia to test coronavirus vaccine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Moscow: Russia said on Thursday it would start clinical trials of its controversial coronavirus vaccine next week, involving tens of thousands of people. President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that Russia had become the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, though the announcement was met with caution from scientists and the World Health Organization who said it still needed a rigorous safety review.