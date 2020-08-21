Bus giant Alexander Dennis plans 650 job cuts

LONDON: Bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis has launched a consultation on plans to cut 650 jobs following a “significant fall” in demand for new vehicles in the UK.

The company plans to cut 200 jobs at its site in Guildford, Surrey, 160 in Falkirk, 90 in Scarborough and 200 in support functions across its bases.

Managing director Paul Davies said: “We have no choice but to implement these tough decisions to protect the company’s future health.

“We continue to call upon the UK and Scottish governments to urgently introduce meaningful support to facilitate demand for new buses and coaches, not only to prevent further damage to UK bus and coach manufacturing that could threaten additional production sites, but to help build back better with a green recovery that delivers cleaner air for our towns and cities.”

Unite’s Scottish secretary Pat Rafferty described the announcement as “devastating”, adding the union will not allow the “savage cuts” to go unopposed.

The company, ADL, said the job losses were in response to a significant fall in demand for new buses and coaches in the UK as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

ADL said it intends to transfer chassis production to its Falkirk factory, affecting around 200 employees in manufacturing and operational support roles at Guildford. Non-manufacturing functions will continue to be based at the Guildford site.