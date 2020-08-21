close
Fri Aug 21, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2020

Three private schools sealed in Mardan

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
August 21, 2020

MARDAN: The district administration has sealed three private schools in the district for reopening in defiance of government directives.

Assistant Commissioner Gul Bano said the district administration also warned the owners of private schools not to reopen their institutes before September 15. She added that one school was sealed in Hoti and one each in Takhtbhai and Saddar areas.

She added that teachers and administrative staff were allowed in the schools. However, students and classes are not allowed. She added the district administration had also held meetings with Ulema from various schools of thought to ensure peace in the Muharram days. She said religious scholars from various schools of thought had assured to maintain sectarian harmony and follow coronavirus related SOPs.

