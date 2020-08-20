PTI’s rule caused worst price-hike, economic devastation: PPP

KARACHI: Sindh Law and Environment Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the two-year rule of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the country has been responsible for the worst price-hike and economic devastation.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also acts as the spokesman for the Sindh government, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken a U-turn on all his promises he had made with the masses during the election campaign. The PTI’s government, which was known for taking U-turns and violating its commitments, had done massive exploitation of the masses.

He said the PTI’s federal government, during its two years rule, had failed to deliver any development project for the people of Karachi. During the PTI’s rule in the country, mafias, which used to sit around the PM, were benefited a lot.

The only promise the PM had fulfilled during his two year rule was that he made people cry due to their sheer suffering. He said that a bag of flour before the PTI’s government in the country was at Rs778 and now it had increased to Rs1,028. The price of this essential food commodity had increased by 29 per cent during the “Angels’ rule” in the country.

The price of sugar has increased by 78 per cent as earlier its cost was Rs55 per kg and now it was being sold at Rs102. The price of chicken has increased by 90 per cent as earlier its cost was Rs114 per kg and now it was being sold at Rs194. The price of pulses was Rs 112 per kg and it had increased to Rs247 per kg, an increase by 112 per cent.

He said that not a single mega development project was initiated and completed during the two years of PTI’s rule in the country. He said the present government had announced Rs162 billion development package for Karachi but not a single penny had been spent out of this allocation.

The income of people has decreased by 58 per cent. He said that the growth of GDP had gone into negative during the tenure of PTI’s government, which had failed to deliver on its promise to build five million houses in the country. He said the PM had also failed to live up tohis commitment that he would not avail any protocol during his tenure.

Barrister Wahab said that the PM House was yet to be transformed into a university as per the promise of the PM, who had also failed to keep his promise regarding smaller size of his cabinet.

He said that sugar, wheat, flour, medicines, and petroleum crises in the country had proved that much corruption continued to take place during the PTI’s government in the country. The PM had forgotten his commitment that he would appear in the National Assembly every week to answer questions of lawmakers.