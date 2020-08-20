MWM to hold protest rallies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Central Secretary General of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari Wednesday said they would hold nationwide protests against the policies of Israel and some Muslim countries. After the Friday prayers on August 21, protest rallies will be held in different cities of the country to expose Israel's nefarious intentions, he said in a statement.