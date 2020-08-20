Gold prices fall Rs2,300/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market dropped Rs2,300/tola on Wednesday.
According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market decreased to Rs120,000/tola.
Similarly, 10 grams gold price also decreased Rs1,972 to Rs102,881.
In the international market, gold rates dropped $20/ounce to $1,985/ounce.
Local jewellers claimed that gold price in the local market remained Rs4,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.
Silver prices also dropped Rs50/tola to Rs1,480/tola, while 10 grams price decreased Rs42.86 to Rs1,268.86.