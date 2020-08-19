close
Wed Aug 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2020

Terrorist arrested in Lahore; explosives seized

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2020

LAHORE: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Punjab, on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a terrorist of a banned outfit and foiled a terrorism plot here in the City.

The CTD Punjab conducted an intelligence-based operation in Lahore region and arrested one terrorist of TTP/Hizb-ul-Ahrar.

According to spokesperson for CTD, the officials got information about presence of the suspect near Lahore Railway Station. The terrorist carrying explosives was waiting for suicide bomber as they had planned to attack on a sensitive office of LEA.

On this information, the CTD team raided the place and arrested terrorist namely Liaqat Khan before arrival of suicide bomber and recovered one suicide jacket, two hand grenades, pistol 30-bore and six live bullets from his possession. The CTD police station registered a case. Important disclosures are expected.

Latest News

More From Pakistan