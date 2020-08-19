close
Wed Aug 19, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2020

Fire at Sukkur mobile market

National

SUKKUR: A fire broke out in a mobile market near Ghanta Ghar Chowk in Sukkur, burning 50 or more mobile outlets while more than 100 shops were also damaged. Fire engines from Sukkur and other cities were called. The victims of the mobile shops said the fire resulted in more than Rs300 million damages of property and valuables.

