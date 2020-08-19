Fire at Sukkur mobile market

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: A fire broke out in a mobile market near Ghanta Ghar Chowk in Sukkur, burning 50 or more mobile outlets while more than 100 shops were also damaged. Fire engines from Sukkur and other cities were called. The victims of the mobile shops said the fire resulted in more than Rs300 million damages of property and valuables.